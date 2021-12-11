BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. was named to the fourth spot on Newsweek’s 2022 list of America’s Most Responsible Companies.
The move is an improvement from the Benton Harbor appliance maker’s 2021 ranking, which was at No. 7 on the list.
Updated: December 11, 2021 @ 6:47 am
