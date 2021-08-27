Whirlpool web only
HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. is making a couple changes among its executive leadership, the company announced Thursday.

210827-HP-whirlpool-Liotine-mug.jpg

Liotine

The Benton Harbor appliance maker promoted Joseph Liotine as its next president and chief operating officer.

210827-HP-whirlpool-Everhart-mug.jpg

Everhart

Tags