BENTON HARBOR — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stop in Benton Harbor on Thursday featured a march to city hall, where four high school seniors registered and voted for the first time.
"The energy here is real," Whitmer said after walking from The Livery to city hall. "It's so cool to be able to walk with four brand-new voters."
She said it's important for people to know the law has changed and they still have time to register to vote.
Whitmer, a Democrat, said the state has made a lot of progress while she has been in office, including record investment in public education, lowering class sizes and adding before- and after-school programs.
"These are the fundamentals that parents are always interested in," she said.
Whitmer said they have started programs to help students pay for college, with 75 percent of high school students in 2023 being eligible for money to defray the cost of a higher education.
In addition, Whitmer told a standing-room-only crowd at The Livery that the only reason the state is still pro-choice is because of her lawsuit.
"We are needed," she said. "This is a movement, and the question is are we going to go backwards or are we going to keep driving forward? And we say, 'Let's throw our foot on the accelerator,' whether it's women's rights or voter's rights or it's all these fundamentals that make people's lives better."
After the march, she said her most important goal for the next four years is bringing more economic development opportunities to the state that will secure the economy for the long term.
"Generations of Michiganders are going to benefit from the work we're doing with electric vehicles and batteries. We're building semi-conductors here (and) growing our life sciences. These are the jobs you can raise families on," she said. "... We can't afford to go backwards."
Whitmer said the work that's been done over the past year to replace Benton Harbor's lead water service lines is an example of the work her administration has done.
"We delivered a result that was on budget and well in advance – five months early," she said. "This was a collaboration with Mayor (Marcus) Muhammad, (U.S. Rep.) Fred Upton on the federal level. I think this is collaboration at its very best."
The Benton Harbor Lead Service Line Replacement Status Dashboard shows that 99.2 percent of water service lines have either been replaced by new copper piping or have been verified to be free of lead, with only 36 left to be checked.
Whitmer and her team didn't mention her Republican opponent, until she was asked by a reporter how she would respond to Tudor Dixon's claims that Whitmer hasn't accomplished much.
"I say, people shouldn't listen to one aspiring politician's characterization," Whitmer said. "They should see with their own eyes what's going on. Drivers know. There is road construction all across the state. People in Benton Harbor know that their water infrastructure is fixed. My opponent says a lot of things critical of me and the work we have done, though she's never offered an alternative solution. Don't vote for someone who doesn't have a plan to solve problems. We've demonstrated we are up to the task. We've navigated the toughest environment anyone could have imagined with all the challenges that have come our way and we are making progress and it's time to move forward faster."