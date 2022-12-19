BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Saturday at Briarwood Apartments.
According to a news release, police were called to the 1900 block of Union Street, where they found a 30-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times.
Berrien County sheriff deputies arrived first on the scene and began administering life-saving measures. Medic 1 Ambulance arrived and declared the victim was dead.
According to police, the victim had been shot on the second floor of the building, dragged down the stairway and left on the walkway.
Officers canvased the neighboring apartments to speak with witnesses.
Benton Township Police Detective Lt. Michael DenDooven said the victim may have had a prior relationship with Micheal Delaney, 32, who was named as a person of interest.
As of Sunday, Benton Township police have not been able to locate Delaney. The victim’s name was not released by police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau by calling 269-925-1135 or Crime Stoppers 574-288-STOP.
The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Medic 1 assisted at the scene.