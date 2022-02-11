BENTON HARBOR — While the Benton Harbor Lead Line Replacement Project is underway, Michigan Works is on the lookout for city residents to take part.
Beginning in March through April 2023, the companies working on the project have put out a call to hire individuals to help with construction, according to a news release.
The effort was announced Thursday by Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren – along with community partners.
The positions available include:
Laborer ($20+ an hour): General work at job site including shoveling, restoration of yards, hand-mixing concrete, shoveling concrete, measuring distances, placing signs, monitoring vehicle traffic and other duties as needed.
Landscaping ($12+ an hour): Shoveling, planting grass seed, watering grass, etc.
Clerical: Deliver flyers to homes. Follow up on schedules and forms with residents. General paperwork as needed.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone that lives in Benton Harbor to get a job and help their community,” said Mark O’Reilly, director of business solutions at Michigan Works, in the release. “This project is open to all applicants. There is no experience necessary, and all backgrounds are welcome to apply for these positions. We encourage anyone that lives in Benton Harbor to get involved.”
Individuals who would like to apply for these positions can do so in two different ways:
Apply in person at Michigan Works at 499 W. Main St. in Benton Harbor. Individuals are encouraged to speak with Di’Andre Hureskin (hureskind@miworks.org) or Timothy Nichols (nicholst@miworks.org).
Apply online here. A Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren team member will reach out to the applicant within 24 hours of the application submission.
For more information or general questions, visit https://www.miworks.org/bhpipeline.
The call for workers comes after Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts to five contractors to replace the city’s lead water service lines in January.
City officials said the deadline to replace the lead lines is April 19, 2023, with the resurfacing of the streets and replacement of lawns to be done by May 31, 2023.
According to the online dashboard made by Abonmarche, 449 of the 4,322 assumed lead service lines have been replaced so far. In the last 30 days, eight of them were replaced and 24 were verified as not being made of lead.
Meanwhile, residents continue to be urged by city and state officials to only use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula out of an abundance of caution.