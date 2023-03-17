BENTON HARBOR — Individuals who are 14 to 24 years old and interested in earning money while they learn are invited to participate in an afternoon of games, food and prizes at the 2023 Youth Spring Bash.
Youth Spring Bash will take place at the Next Level Tech Center in Benton Harbor, located at 315 E. Main St. from noon to 4 p.m. March 24. Individuals who register for the event will be automatically entered to win prizes during the event. Registration is required at miworks.org/events.
“We are excited to show young adults in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties a great time, but we also want to get them connected to the resources we have available for them,” said Ian Gordon, vice president of workforce of Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, in a prepared statement. “In addition to education and training, we also offer wraparound services such as access to transportation, food, child care, and many other services for those that are eligible for youth services, with an emphasis on those youth currently not enrolled in any secondary education programming.”
There will be information available about Michigan Works youth services, YouthBuild-Benton Harbor, Bridge Academy of Southwest Michigan, Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates, and more, all in one place.
Individuals who would like to participate in Youth Spring Bash are required to register at miworks.org/events.
Individuals who cannot attend the event but are still interested in applying for YouthBuild-Benton Harbor are encouraged to visit bentonharboryouthbuild.org. Young adults interested in applying for a work experience through Michigan Works can visit miworks.org/youth.