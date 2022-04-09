BENTON HARBOR — Individuals who are 16 to 24 years old and interested in earning money while finishing their high school diploma are invited to learn more about the YouthBuild-Benton Harbor program this spring.
“Over the next three months, our team will be hosting events so that youth in Benton Harbor can come see what YouthBuild is all about,” said Dwane West, director of YouthBuild-Benton Harbor, in a news release. “We want to show young adults a great time, but we also want to get them connected to the resources we have available for them. In addition to education and training, we also offer wraparound services such as access to transportation, food, child care, and many other services to ensure success for everyone we serve.”