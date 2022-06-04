BENTON HARBOR — Individuals who are 16-24 years old and interested in earning money while finishing their high school diploma are invited to learn more about the YouthBuild-Benton Harbor program and participate in an afternoon of games, food and prizes at the 2022 YouthBuild Bash Day.
Bash Day will take place at the Next Level Tech Center in Benton Harbor, at 315 E. Main St. from 2-4 p.m. on June 23. Individuals applying to participate in YouthBuild will be automatically entered to win prizes such as gift cards, gaming systems and bicycles.