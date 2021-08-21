210821-HP-youth-fair-milk-auction1-photo.jpg

Jack Elliott, 16, of Baroda, shows off Rockette, a 3-year-old Jersey cow during the grand champion dairy gallon of milk auction Friday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Jack Elliot thought he’d maybe raise $3,000 on a gallon of milk from his grand champion dairy cow at this year’s Berrien County Youth Fair.

“We exceeded that by a lot. It was very exciting,” he said Friday.

210821-HP-youth-fair-milk-auction2-photo.jpg

The grand champion dairy gallon of milk auction is held Friday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs. It sold for $5,000.
210821-HP-youth-fair-beef-auction1-photo.jpg

Dylan Crocker, of Galien, shows off the grand champion beef winner Friday during the large animal auction at the Berrien County Youth Fair.
210821-HP-youth-fair-beef-auction2-photo.jpg

Reserve grand champion beef Madison Huss, 10, of Niles, leaves after showing Friday during the large animal auction at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

