BERRIEN SPRINGS — A Texas nonprofit has selected Andrews University to start a free virtual speech therapy clinic for Michiganders with Parkinson’s disease.
The Parkinson Voice Project will award $280,000 to the Berrien Springs university over five years for a SPEAK OUT Therapy & Research Center.
SPEAK OUT is a research-based, speech therapy protocol that can also minimize the risk of life-threatening swallowing complications, said Samantha Elandary, founder and CEO of Parkinson Voice Project. According to a news release, Andrews and 15 other universities will receive a total of $4.5 million to start these clinics.
“These new SPEAK OUT Therapy & Research Centers will eliminate the barriers currently preventing thousands of people with Parkinson’s from receiving speech treatment,” Elandary said in a prepared statement.
The Andrews clinic will provide virtual speech therapy at no cost to any Michigan resident with Parkinson’s or a related mobility disease, the release stated, so that those unable to drive, are homebound or live in remote areas.
“We are passionate about meeting the needs of both our local and state communities. Our patients within the Michigan and Indiana regions consistently refer individuals and tell us how much the program has helped them over the years,” says Jenica Joseph, assistant professor of speech-language pathology at Andrews, who serves as the clinical lead for the SPEAK OUT Therapy & Research Center.
Andrews will also conduct efficacy research on the SPEAK OUT program.
Some 90 percent of all Parkinson’s patients will lose their ability to speak, and swallowing complications are a leading cause of death in this patient population.
The SPEAK OUT Therapy & Research grants provide education and training; speech therapy workbooks and materials; purchase of therapy and research supplies and equipment; public relations services and outreach and patient educational materials provided over five years.
Clinical and research faculty members will travel to Parkinson Voice Project’s headquarters in Richardson, Texas, for specialized instruction in SPEAK OUT therapy and research, as well as efficient business practices and outreach, the release stated.
The Texas nonprofit will also provide online training for the rest of the universities’ speech-language pathology clinical and research faculty and all of their graduate students.