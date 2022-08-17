BERRIEN SPRINGS — Luke Zeiger had an axe to grind with his competition Tuesday.

The 14-year-old from Niles won both of his head-to-head matchups at the Lumberjax Urban Axe Throwing competition, which was held at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

220817-HP-youth-fair-axe-throwing2-photo.jpg

Austin Bock, owner of Lumberjax Urban Axe Throwing, pumps up the crowd Tuesday during axe throwing demonstrations at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
220817-HP-youth-fair-axe-throwing3-photo.jpg

Children take turns throwing axes with Lumberjax Urban Axe Throwing on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

