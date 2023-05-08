BERRIEN SPRINGS — Dozens of cars lined up at the Feeding America mobile food drive on Monday, hosted by Neighbor To Neighbor.
This demand, which filled the parking lot and nearly spilled over into the street, is typical as of late, said Ken Estelle, president and CEO of Feeding America West Michigan, as inflation raises food prices, and the government has cut COVID-19 benefits.
On Monday, the Berrien Community Foundation announced a new campaign to support local food banks in the region. Susan Matheny, program director, said the foundation will immediately give $36,000 to eight food banks in Berrien County as part of its new Food for Good initiative.
The donation comes from private donors, the Frederick S. Upton Foundation and Berrien Community Foundation endowment funding. Matheny said multiple food banks had approached the foundation for grants in the most recent application cycle, citing more clients and rising inflation.
"It all has led to the perfect storm for our nonprofits," Matheny said.
Food for Good will also spearhead a $20,000 matching challenge for members of the community. The Berrien Community Foundation will donate funds raised up to $20,000 to Feed America West Michigan's mobile food pantries in Berrien County to meet a projected $40,000 funding gap. Estelle said the organization will host 143 events in Berrien County this year, where residents can pick up fresh produce and dairy products.
"In every community, there is someone that is struggling, thinking, stressing about what to feed their families," Estelle said.
Roughly 14 percent of Berrien County residents are food insecure – in which they lack consistent access to enough food for every person in their household to live a healthy life. Several food bank representatives were at Monday's news conference and said the families using their services are growing more desperate.
Lt. Melissa Bledsoe of the Benton Harbor Salvation Army said this fundraising will assist with the additional needs as the school year ends, and with it, children lose access to school lunches.
"It's a desperation," she said. "They need food."
At the end of February, the federal government cut added COVID-19 benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Right away, local food banks felt the effect.
Any additional money raised from the Food for Good initiative will go toward setting up an endowment for Berrien County's food banks.
Those who wish to donate to the Food for Good campaign can do so at the Berrien Community Foundation's website berriencommunity.org/foodforgood or at their St. Joseph office at 2900 State St. 2E.