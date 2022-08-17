BERRIEN SPRINGS — T-shirts have never been this cool.

Twelve winners walked away from The Herald-Palladium’s annual Frozen T-Shirt Contest $50 richer and a little chillier on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

Zenobia Elmer, 11, of Berrien Springs, struggles to unfold a T-shirt during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.
Kevina Clear, 18, of Niles, celebrates a third-place finish in the 17 and older division during the Frozen T-shirt-Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

