BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Youth Fair crowned its king and queen following a recent contest in the Grandstand.
The queen, Elizabeth King of Three Oaks, and the king, Ryan Murphy of Niles, will represent the youth fair this week having been crowned Friday night. The first runner-up to the queen is Evie Clare of Sodus, and the first runner-up to the king is Aiden Conley of Baroda.
The royalty will serve as representatives of the fair. They will also show their own exhibits while attending events, concerts and handing out ribbons and trophies.
King is a 19-year-old student at Hope College pursuing a degree in nursing with a minor in Spanish. She plans to become a traveling nurse and nurse practitioner. She is entering rabbits, poultry, flowers, baking and horticulture at the fair this year.
Murphy is a 16-year-old student at Niles High School. He plans to pursue a degree in aviation at Western Michigan University or enter a trade school after high school. He is showing in the sheep department this year.
Clare is a 19-year-old student at Midway University. She plans to continue at Midway University while playing soccer and studying equine. She shows in the home economics, crafts, cats and equine departments.
Conley is a 17-year-old student at Bridgman High School. He plans to pursue a degree in agri-business at Michigan State University. He shows in the llama, swine, goat, poultry, rabbits, pocket pets, flower and horticulture departments.
The 11th annual prince and princess contest was held before the king and queen contest. Contestants aged between 9 to 12 years old, and were required to be a current exhibitor at this year’s fair.
The youth fair crowned princess Zarrah Dyer, an 11-year-old from Niles. Zarrah is showing in the goat, rabbit and poultry departments.
This year’s prince Corbin Blair, is an 11-year-old from Niles, who will show in the swine, rabbit and poultry departments.
Prince and princess responsibilities are similar to those of king and queen, where they will serve as fair representatives.