BERRIEN SPRINGS — Marissa Belcher has been training and showing dogs since she was 6 years old.

The Stevensville resident, who is now 13, took part in the scent work competition Thursday with 17 other exhibitors during the Berrien County Youth Fair. Alongside her was Toby, a Bernese mountain and golden retriever mix who was able to find the scent on his second lap.

230818-HP-youth-fair-dogs6-photo.jpg

Dogs and their handlers wait for their turn during scent work judging Thursday in the new dog and cat show barn at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

