Lillian Zizkovsky, 15, of Stevensville, and Maverick join dogs and their handlers during scent work judging Thursday in the new dog and cat show barn at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Ceili Oliver, 18, of Eau Claire, and her dog Malcolm wait for their turn during scent work judging Thursday in the new dog and cat show barn at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Ganson Carpenter, 7, of St. Joseph, celebrates with his dog Cherry after completing scent work judging Thursday in the dog and cat show barn.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Jordan Davis, 11, of Stevensville and J.D. compete during scent work judging Thursday in the new dog and cat show barn at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A new barn devoted to dogs and cats hosts scent work judging Thursday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Marissa Belcher has been training and showing dogs since she was 6 years old.
The Stevensville resident, who is now 13, took part in the scent work competition Thursday with 17 other exhibitors during the Berrien County Youth Fair. Alongside her was Toby, a Bernese mountain and golden retriever mix who was able to find the scent on his second lap.