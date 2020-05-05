BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Youth Fair has extended a few registration dates after the state altered its executive order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening of the fair’s registration period has been delayed to June 1, which was previously slated for May 1.
The fair’s board of directors announced, with the extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, that it’s in the best interest for exhibitors to extend the opening of registration.
Exhibitors can still access the exhibitor handbook online at www.bcyf.org. For those without internet access, the printed exhibitor handbooks are not yet available, as many of the book locations are still closed.
Printed exhibitor handbooks are expected to be delivered to Berrien County libraries and several businesses by June 1.
With the delay of the opening of registration, the board also voted to extend the large animal registration deadline to July 1.
The large animal registration deadline now shares the same date as the small animal registration deadline.
Again this year, equine entries must be made using the equine entry form that will be available on the BCYF website on June 1 or can be picked up at the fair office.
Equine entries will be due on July 1 with all other large and small animal entries.
This is the second time the fair office has delayed events in response to coronavirus-related restrictions. All April events were postponed, which included deadlines to register for campsites on the fairgrounds.
The fair’s annual fundraiser that was set to be held in May at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center, is still in the process of being rescheduled.
Once registration is opened up, completed registration forms can be dropped off at the fair office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Registration forms can also be mailed to the fair office, placed in the drop box located near the entrance to the fair office, or submitted as an online entry by July 1 for both large and small animals .
Still exhibits can still be registered by Aug. 1.
This year’s fair is special, as officials, exhibitors and attendees are celebrating 75 years. The theme is “Diamonds Are Fair-Ever.”
For more information, exhibitors and fair participants can visit www.bcyf.org.