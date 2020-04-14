BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Youth Fair has made a few changes in the wake of COVID-19.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the governor’s executive order, the youth fair has postponed its April events.
Fair Director Karen Klug said they are taking a day-by-day approach in what is delayed or canceled.
“We are still planning on having a fair in August, but that’s all subject to change,” Klug said Monday.
This year’s fair is a special one, as officials, exhibitors and attendees are celebrating 75 years. The theme is “Diamonds Are Fair-Ever.”
Throughout the year, fair officials were expected to hold other events and announce a list of activities leading up to the fair.
Among the events is the fair’s annual fundraiser, which was set to take place in May at Lake Michigan College’s Mendel Center.
However, Klug said they are in the process of rescheduling it.
“It’s going to be a way to highlight our 75 years. We’ve already sold over 500 tickets,” Klug said. “We plan on inviting past board members and royalty. We’re looking forward to having it.”
The youth fair is also postponing the date to register for one of the eight available campsites from May 1 to June 1.
On June 1, at 9 a.m., the first eight people in line with a completed camping form and $275 will be put in a lottery to select their campsite.
The lottery will take place at 6 p.m. on June 7 in the Youth Memorial Building. There will be eight campsites available in Exhibitor Camping for the 2020 youth fair.
While beef registration ended in February, Klug said the next deadline that might be affected is the large animal registration in June.
Klug said they intend to keep everyone updated through Facebook posts and on the fair’s website.
The fair exhibitor’s handbook is available online at www.bcyf.org.
When asked if the fair’s board has discussed an alternative if the pandemic remains in full swing by August, Klug said they haven’t taken those steps yet.
“We’re still hopeful that with the social distancing and stay-at-home order, we will flatten the curve to be able to have our event as scheduled,” Klug said.