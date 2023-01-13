A school superintendent says administrators at the Virginia school where a first-grader shot his teacher last week learned the child may have had a weapon in his possession before the shooting but did not find the 9mm handgun he brought despite searching his backpack. School system Superintendent George Parker told parents Thursday night in an online meeting that a school official was notified about the weapon before the 6-year-old shot the teacher at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. WAVY-TV broadcast a clip of the superintendent saying “at least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon.” The online meeting was for parents only but WAVY-TV reported it gained access to the meeting from a parent.