230113-HP-youth-fair-beef-file-photo.jpg

Kyle Kirk, 12, of Three Oaks, shows a 1,405-pound angus during the large animal auction at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs in 2022.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Market beef and carcass class registration for the 2023 Berrien County Youth Fair is underway.

Registrations must be received at the fair office by Feb. 1, a news release stated Thursday.