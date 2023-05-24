BERRIEN SPRINGS — The deadline for large animals to be exhibited at the 2023 Berrien County Youth Fair is June 1.
According to a news release from the fair office, large animals include dairy, sheep, goats, swine, llamas/alpacas, equine and beef breeding. Registration is open to any Berrien County resident ages 5 to 20 years of age. Exhibitor age is as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Online registration is available for all departments, except equine. Equine exhibitors must complete an equine entry form and return it to the fair office by June 1. Online registration is now open.
Once registered, (each year you will create a user name and password – it can be the same as last year’s) exhibitors can return to the program and add more entries up until each entry deadline. Families can register under one email and password. The exhibitor’s printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and is required on entry day, just as the yellow copy of the traditional entry form is.
The link for online entries can be found at www.bcyf.org.
Entry forms may be brought to the fair office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on, or before June 1, postmarked on or before June 1 or placed in the drop box outside the fair office – after office hours until midnight on June 1. The fair office will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, but will be open during regular business hours the next day. Exhibitors are encouraged to get their registrations in early.
Animal identification rules from the U.S. Department of Agriculture include:
Dairy and beef must have official MDA identification tag – Tag hotline at 888-565-8626, or registered breed tattoo accompanied by breed registration papers.
Goats must have official USDA Scrapie identification tag – Tag hotline at 517-337-4705, or registered breed tattoo accompanied by breed registration papers.
Sheep must have official USDA Scrapie tag – Tag hotline at 517-337-4705.
The swine market ear tags must either be a USDA 840 tag. Tags should be obtained by the breeder or by a few businesses. Call the fair office with questions at 473-4251
All applicable USDA scrapie, RFID and 840 tag numbers must be on the entry form when it is turned in to the fair office by the June 1 deadline, so youth need to order their tags as soon as possible. Exhibitors wishing to enter a registered goat must turn in a copy of goat registration papers with entry form.
In addition to the USDA required ear tag, individuals registering market animals (with the exception of swine) will also need BCYF market tags. Sheep and goat tags will be dispersed on June 7-8 during the mandatory sheep and goat tagging event held at the fairgrounds. All goat and sheep youth fair ear tags must be in the animals’ ear by June 8 or the entry will be disqualified. Swine tags must be in ears by July 22.
Other registration deadlines include:
July 1: Small animals (rabbits, poultry, cats, dogs and pocket pets)
Aug. 1: Still exhibits (crafts, home economics, flowers, horticulture and variety classes)
As a reminder, there are limited numbers of exhibitor handbooks and entry forms available at the youth fair, all Berrien County public libraries, Baroda City Mills in Baroda; Country Heritage Credit Union in Buchanan; Family Farm and Home in Benton Harbor; Tractor Supply Co. and Rural King in Niles; Seifert’s Farm Supply in Three Oaks and Tractor Supply Co. in Stevensville.
No late registrations will be accepted. Questions can be addressed by contacting the fair office at 473-4251.
The 2023 Berrien County Youth Fair returns Aug. 14-19 with the theme “Summer Safari.”