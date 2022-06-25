210820-HP-rabbit3.JPG

A young exhibitor comforts her rabbit while waiting in line to present at the 2021 Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Juliana Knot / HP photo

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Deadlines are approaching for this year’s Berrien County Youth Fair.

The deadline for small animal exhibition is July 1, according to a news release. Small animals include rabbits, poultry pocket pets, dogs and cats.