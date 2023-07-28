BERRIEN SPRINGS — The deadline for still exhibits to be registered for the Berrien County Youth Fair has been set for Aug. 1.
Registration is open to any Berrien County resident between the ages of 5 to 20 years old. The exhibitor age is as of Jan. 1, 2023.
Online registration is free for all departments. Once registered, exhibitors may return to the program and add more entries up until the deadline. Families are allowed to register under one email.
The exhibitors’ printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and it is required on entry day.
Entry forms may be brought to the youth fair office between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on or before Aug. 1. They can also be placed in the drop box outside of the office until midnight on Aug 1. The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accept entries, but exhibitors are encouraged to get their registrations in early.
Other upcoming deadlines include the fair’s baked fruit pie contest, which is open to adults and youth, which is also Aug. 1.
No late registrations will be accepted. For any questions contact the youth fair office at 473-4251.