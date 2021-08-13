210813-HP-youth-fair-crowds-photo.jpg

Crowds gather at the 2019 Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Some things really do get better with age.

This year’s Berrien County Youth Fair is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Originally scheduled for last year, the festivities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana