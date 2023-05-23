BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Youth Fair will host its third annual car show this weekend.
Slated to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, car enthusiasts will see a variety of car classes. According to a news release, categories will include newer cars (1997 and newer), older cars (older than 1997), rat rods, muscle cars, restored cars and a class of SUVs, trucks and vans.
Entrance into the event for spectators will be free. Those wishing to participate in the car show will pay a $10 entry fee to be placed in the running for the people’s choice and overall winner prizes. In addition, participants will pay a $5 per class fee for individual classes.
The first 150 participants will receive a goody bag. Awards will be presented at the end of the day, the release stated.
The youth fair fundraising committee and board of directors puts on the event, and all profits from the event will go toward the youth fair.
To register to participate in this event, visit www.bcyf.org, or contact the fair office in Berrien Springs. Questions can be directed to the fair office at 423-4251 or bcyf@bcyf.org.