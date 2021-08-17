BERRIEN SPRINGS — Southwest Michigan tractors can go the distance.

At one of the first Berrien County Youth Fair events Monday, competitors revved up their John Deeres, Fords, International Harvesters and Farmalls for the tractor pull.

David Pate runs his tractor in the 8,000 class during the farm tractor pull competition Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.
Scott Totzke makes a run in the 10,000 class during the farm tractor pull competition Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs. 
Fairgoers gather in the Grandstand during the farm tractor pull competition Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs. 

