BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien RESA is offering a new radio show designed to inform the community about what is happening in Berrien County’s schools.
Starting Sept. 7, Berrien RESA will launch its community-focused radio show, “Always Learning with Berrien RESA”. According to a news release, the show will air on WSJM at 7 a.m. every Thursday and feature guests from Berrien RESA, area school districts and education associations to talk about what is happening in Berrien County classrooms.
“I often get asked, ‘What is Berrien RESA? What do you do?’” Berrien RESA Superintendent Eric Hoppstock said in a news release. “The answer is complex because we do so many things to support the education of all students in our area. From offering special education services and running center-based programs to providing professional development to educators to coordinating shared payroll services and overseeing Career & Technical Education.
“We recognized that we needed a mechanism to help the community understand all that we do as a service agency, but also have a means to highlight the incredible education opportunities being offered in our community by our public schools. We thought a radio show would be a great way to deliver that information to the region.”
Always Learning with Berrien RESA will be co-hosted by Hoppstock and Jonny Reinhardt. Hoppstock said they plan to share stories about learning, growth and academic success in classrooms across the county.
“The morning show provides an avenue to help our community connect with our school districts,” Hoppstock said in the release. “It provides a window into the learning that is taking place, explains why we as educators approach the work in the way that they do, and provides a platform to highlight the great work of our school personnel.”
New logo, website
The district announced it has also updated its logo, refreshed its mission statement and upgraded its website.
Hoppstock said the new logo, a tri-colored pinwheel, serves as a reminder of the three pillars of the new mission – outcomes, collaboration and transformation. It replaces the former logo which was a circle with an outline of Berrien County in the middle. The old logo included 18 lines of various widths within the circle to highlight Lake Michigan, with each line representing the size of a school building or district in the area.
“The previous logo was outdated,” Hoppstock said in the release. “Most community members did not appreciate the symbolism of the old image, especially since the logo represented school districts that are no longer in existence. Additionally, each line drawn in the logo represented the number of students enrolled at each district. The student population has changed over the years, making the logo inaccurate and out-of-date.”
Berrien RESA has been transitioning to its new brand over the past year. Letterhead, envelopes and other printed materials were exhausted before new materials were printed, Hoppstock said. The next phase of transition will focus on signage.
Hoppstock said they issued a request for bids for new electronic signs in front of the main campus in Berrien Springs and the Lighthouse Education Center on Glenlord Road in St. Joseph. They plan to also install standard signs for buildings in other locations throughout the county.
“We built the branding changes into our budget projections as part of our anticipated signage maintenance expenses,” he said in the release. “Most of our signs are over 20 years old and are in need of repair.”
In addition to branding and sign upgrades, Berrien RESA also changed its website.
At the end of the past school year, the district was awarded an American Rescue Plan Funding Resources for Schools grant. Included in the grant was a request to support a website upgrade for access to educational resources. Hoppstock said the upgrade will also better serve online visitors seeking job opportunities, program information and resources to help their students be successful.
The site, www.berrienresa.org, went live earlier this summer with new content being added daily.