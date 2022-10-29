BERRIEN SPRINGS — This year’s Berrien Springs Village Council ballot features a five-way race for three four-year council seats.
Village President Barry Gravitt also faces no challengers for the same post, which carries a two-year term.
Gravitt has served on the council since 2009 when he was appointed to be a council trustee. He was appointed to be village president earlier this year when Jesse Hibler resigned. Gravitt is a retired Lake Michigan College economics instructor and served as president pro-tem for several years, until his appointment to be president.
Those running for the three four-year seats on the council are incumbents Zach Fedoruk, Lonna Johnson, Sheila Snyder and Sandy Swartz and newcomer Jason Ramtahal.
Zach Fedoruk
Fedoruk was appointed to the council earlier this year, after Gravitt’s appointment to the president post.
He is a Berrien Springs native and is trained as a chemist and water service technician for water treatment. He has volunteered to assist with a number of community events.
Fedoruk said he decided to apply for the appointment and to run to be involved and support the community. The main issue for him is growing the village, without losing the small town feel that makes Berrien Springs what it is. He wants to continue to work to facilitate community events and promote the village.
Lonna Johnson
Johnson is seeking her third, full four-year term on the council, having been appointed in 2012 and being reelected in 2014 and 2018.
She and her husband own a restaurant in downtown Berrien Springs and they also buy and fix up houses.
Johnson said she is running because she wants to continue making a difference in the village. She wants to see the town grow, promote the downtown, get vacant buildings filled and have more activities in the parks. She said she would like to see the proposed pedestrian bridge over Lake Chapin built to promote the community and bring people to the area.
Jason Ramtahal
Ramtahal is seeking his first term on the council.
He is a Berrien Springs native and an engineer at Logisticks in South Bend. He has been active in the community and is the founder of “Cars & Coffee,” which is held monthly in downtown Berrien Springs.
Ramtahal said he decided to run because as a resident, he wants to serve in order to help the town be better. His main focus will be to bring more events and foot traffic to the village for families, residents and visitors to enjoy. He said he wants to find ways to bring the village’s diverse cultures together.
Sheila Snyder
Snyder is seeking her first full term on the council.
She was appointed to the council in February 2021 to fill the vacancy left by Milt Richter, who retired. She has a digital media and web design business in the village and is also an assistant marketing professor at Andrews University.
Snyder said she is running because she is passionate about the village and its potential. She sees growth and development as the main issues facing the village. She is on the historic district study committee and would like to see that project through to completion and also encourages new business development.
Sandy Swartz
Swartz has served on the council since 2000, having been appointed to the council that year and elected in the years since.
She has served as trustee and president pro-tem in the past and is currently the chair of the public utilities and Shamrock Park committees. She is a Berrien Springs native and is retired from the Berrien Springs school district.
Swartz said she decided to run for reelection as she is not tired of serving. She said she thinks it’s important to have someone with her experience on the council. She wants to continue to work on code enforcement issues and see projects finished that are underway. She said she will work to represent constituents and keep them in mind when making decisions.