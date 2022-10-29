BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Nov. 8 election will feature five candidates in the running for the Berrien Springs school board.
Two six-year terms are up for grabs between incumbent Kim Keigley and challengers Stephanie James, Bindy Powell-Latino, Mike Shembarger and Justin Turner.
Board member Sarah O’Dell chose not to run and resigned from the school board.
Kim Keigley
Keigley has been on the board for four years and is currently the board treasurer, having been appointed and then elected to a partial term. She is a Berrien Springs area realtor, and she and her husband live in Berrien Springs with their children. She previously served as a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and School board.
She said she is seeking another term to continue to serve the district and wants to be a voice for students, families and the district as a whole. She said she has the ability to work with other board members and district administration to find solutions that are the best fit for everyone.
She considers her greatest achievement as a board member to be her suggestion to reconsider the initial countywide return-to-learn plan for the 2021-22 school year.
If reelected, she plans to work to give teachers the tools they need to increase student test scores and make up for losses sustained during the pandemic. She also wants to work to improve school safety, maintain the district’s healthy fund balance and keep divisive social issues out of schools. She is endorsed by We the Parents.
Stephanie James
James is making her first run for office. She said she was asked to run by others and decided to do so because she loves the district. Her two children attend school in the district and she is an active school volunteer.
“I want the district to continue to grow and improve,” she said. “I feel the best way to achieve this growth is by having a school board that is focused on the students. The board can only accomplish this if they are all willing to listen to all facts and opinions of a topic and work together respectfully as a team.”
She said she’s concerned about the lack of willingness on the part of some in the community to set aside differences and political agendas and focus on what’s best for the students. “Nothing can be accomplished if the members of the board do not have a common goal,” she said.
If elected, she wants to focus on increasing student achievement in reading. She would like the district to consider whether the current elementary reading curriculum is the best for students. She sees reading as the foundation of learning and would like to see reading proficiency increase by 3 percent every year for the next five years.
Bindy Powell-Latino
Powell-Latino is making her first run for public office. She has lived in Berrien Springs for 17 years and she and her husband have two children in the school district, and another son who graduated from the Fifth Year Early College program.
She said she decided to run because she thought it was a good way to contribute back to the school system.
“I would love to help keep Berrien Springs a great school system,” she said. “There are so many programs that could help any student with any needs they may have.”
Powell-Latino said she is concerned to see the district losing teachers to other schools and would like to see more communication between teachers and parents in order to help students be successful. She thinks the district needs more staff help in the classroom in order to find the best ways to reach students and their learning styles.
Mike Shembarger
Shembarger is seeking a seat on the board after a career in education. A Berrien Springs native, he retired from the Berrien Springs district where he was a teacher and principal in late 2014. He is currently the principal at Trinity Lutheran School in Berrien Springs. He and his wife have three children and eight grandchildren.
He said he is running independently from any political group and cited his decades of experience working with local school and municipal boards. He said he decided to run after O’Dell resigned from the board and wants to see the district improve.
While the board has done a good job in expanding off campus programs, improving facilities and developing a capital improvement plan, Shembarger said he is concerned about other issues. Those issues include the decline in student achievement and the increase in the number of employees even as enrollment has stayed the same.
He is also concerned about teachers and other district employees pushing their personal agendas in the schools. He wants to see parents always have input and say in what their children are taught and given the opportunity to opt their students out when possible. He also wants t see more done in the area of school safety.
Justin Turner
Turner is making his first run for public office. He is a Berrien Springs High School graduate and continues to live in the area. He is employed at Cook Nuclear Plant and is also a firefighter and coach in the area. He has three children in the district and is endorsed by We the Parents.
He said he decided to run because he felt compelled to give back more and be the voice for students and parents when addressing issues affecting them. He said he’s concerned how politics have been pushed so much into schools that people have lost focus on the students.
Turner said he wants the focus to be on the academic fundamentals, as well as faith, family and freedom when it comes to education. School safety is his primary concern, which he said is followed by the decline in test scores. He wants to see test scores go back to pre-pandemic levels and controversial items removed from the classroom.