BERRIEN SPRINGS — A body was found in the St. Joseph River in Oronoko Township over the weekend, which authorities are saying was from a possible drowning.
At 8:40 a.m. Saturday, the Oronoko Township Police Department was dispatched to the St. Joseph River near Andrews University for an overturned canoe. However, there was no sign of people in the area.
According to a news release from police, kayakers discovered the body of a man hours later, who was later identified as Timothy Carl Johns, 60, of Berrien Springs. He was discovered on an island downriver from the location of the overturned canoe. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office Marine Division made the recovery.
Through the investigation, several items were recovered that were believed to have been in the canoe when it overturned.
The body has been turned over to Western Michigan University School of Medicine, as the investigation is still ongoing.