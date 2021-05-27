BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Health Department is planning a couple of “firsts” in their COVID-19 vaccination effort next week.
They will hold their first clinic in which all three vaccines will be available, and their first clinic at the Berrien County Youth Fairgrounds.
The drive-thru clinic is set for 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the fairgrounds, 9122 U.S. Highway 31, Berrien Springs.
Attendees can choose from the Pfizer vaccine (12 and up), Moderna vaccine (18 and up), and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (18 and up).
Gillian Conrad, spokesperson for the BCHD, said this week that the fairground staff were able to bring in some food vendors for the clinic.
“The first 400 people that come through will get $5 to spend on fair food that day,” she said. “I’m not sure exactly what all will be out there, but if folks have a hankering for a corndog or an elephant ear and want to get that fair food fix in before the actual fair, and haven’t gotten their vaccine yet, they can come on through.”
As of Tuesday, 48.6 percent of Berrien County residents (12 and up) had received at least their first dose of vaccine, while 42.6 percent are fully vaccinated, according to state data.
People can make appointments for any upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the BCHD website, though walk-ins are also welcome.
For those receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines on Wednesday, there will be a second dose return date of June 30, also at the fairgrounds.
Those under the age of 18 will need parental consent prior to receiving the vaccine.
For more information, and to make an appointment, visit www.bchdmi.org/covid19. Those without access to the internet may also schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-815-5485.
COVID update
Berrien County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 42 new recoveries.
One new death was recorded on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll to 262. No new deaths were recorded Wednesday.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 723 active COVID-19 cases. Last Wednesday, the county was at about 913 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported having 16 COVID-positive patients admitted Wednesday morning. Last Wednesday, it reported having 19.
Van Buren County recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while Cass County recorded three. No new deaths were recorded in either county.
As of Tuesday, 51.3 percent of Van Buren County residents (12 and up) had received at least their first dose of vaccine, while 43.8 percent are fully vaccinated.
Cass County had about 34.4 percent of its residents (12 and up) with at least their first dose as of Tuesday, while 29.9 percent are fully vaccinated.