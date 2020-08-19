BERRIEN SPRINGS — With no rides, food or grandstand events, the Berrien County fairgrounds looks unusually empty for mid-August.
But since Sunday, various exhibitors have ventured out to what has been referred to as the “Berrien County Showcase – Where Youth are Essential.” The alternative showcase was organized after the fair was canceled due to restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The end result has been a series of animals and projects being judged through social distancing and caution.
Fair Manager Karen Klug said they’ve had one-day showcases for several animals, which included only sheep and dogs on Tuesday.
“It’s been tricky staying within the executive orders. All the activities take place outside so we can have up to 100 people,” she said. “It’s not open to the public. Each exhibitor was allowed two guests to keep numbers at the needed threshold.”
Instead, family and friends have been watching a livestream of the showcases throughout the week over the youth fair’s website.
The only sound usually comes from excited animals and judges, who operate the microphone.
The showcase is different for everyone involved, as the Show Arena could not be used since it is categorized as a building. Instead, fair officials got creative, using places like the poultry barn for larger animals since the facility features an open-air concept.
Using the smaller space, half of the building was barricaded with only a portion covered in sawdust for the showcase. Klug said organizers also had to change the way champions are recognized.
“Even though we’re not giving out our traditional trophies and ribbons, some of the areas have come up with their own awards based upon contributions,” she said. “Our organization is here for the kids to try and make it so they have a place to show off their projects they’ve worked on all year.”
Precautions are taken throughout.
Upon entering the fairgrounds in Berrien Springs, exhibitors and family members are given a health screening where they fill out a questionnaire – not unlike ones at a doctor’s office. Next they have their temperature taken and are given wristbands for entry.
Among the exhibitors at the fairgrounds on Tuesday was Trent George, who was 5 years old the first time he showed an animal at the fair.
In previous fairs, the Niles resident has shown cattle, sheep and pigs. This year, Trent, now 17, showcased sheep at the limited field of exhibitors.
His Southdown sheep was named champion in the breeding category.
“It was a little different, but still very fun,” said George, who was at the fair for Tuesday only. “It’s just one day in and out for me. It is a little different, but in some ways it’s nice because you get more time at home. This was a good alternative.”
‘It’s very different’
The alternative showcase began on Sunday, which was dedicated to beef and still exhibits.
On Monday there were goats, while Tuesday featured sheep and dog exhibitors at the fairgrounds. The sheep and dog exhibitors were split between the east and west sides of the property.
Equine exhibitors will be active today through Friday, when the unique wraps up.
The biggest difference has been the number of exhibitors involved. Klug said they anticipate about 188 exhibitors for the week.
“We’re following CDC guidelines, which limits what we can do and how many people we can have here at a time,” Klug said. “There are some who chose not to participate. It’s very different. I hope we never have to do it like this again.”
In the crafts category, where the average year might see 4,000 exhibits, Klug said there were 200.
Some of the showcases were eliminated altogether.
Klug said the swine exhibits were not allowed this year because there were too many exhibitors (nearly 200 entries were submitted).
“There was no way we could accommodate that many people in one day within the guidelines of the executive orders,” Klug said.
Others not included in the alternative showcase are home ec, flowers, llamas, cats, poultry, rabbits and other pocket pets.
Matthew Carpenter, 20, has been coming to the fair for 15 years.
The Eau Claire resident has shown dogs and rabbits in previous fairs. This year, due to some of the animal restrictions, Carpenter was with Roxy, his German short-haired pointer.
“The sights and sounds of not having the rest of the fair is the biggest change,” Carpenter said. “There’s no audience. Although in some ways it’s less stressful. It’s a bit more laid back.”
He said his favorite part about the fair is usually the people.
Carpenter said he intends to return for the fair next year.
“I’m glad we’re able to do anything at all,” Carpenter said. “We were all 6 feet apart. Other than that, it was pretty relaxed.”
The fair, which was set to celebrate its 75th anniversary, will next be held Aug. 16-21, 2021.