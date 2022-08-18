Elliette Sirk, 7, of Berrien Springs, dresses as a giant watermelon and seed as she cuddles with Blueberry Pie during the rabbit costume contest Wednesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Destiny Prentice, 12, of Buchanan, and her rabbit Sapphire, front, are joined by Gemma Richards, 11, of Benton Harbor and Mimi, as they line up for the rabbit costume contest Wednesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Madison Zelmer, 11, of Berrien Springs, and Meadow join the rabbit costume contest Wednesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Kaitie Arney, 13, of Baroda, and Milky Way, wait for the start of the rabbit costume contest Wednesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — They came as Rosie the Riveter, a baby in a onesie, a milkshake topping, the Statue of Liberty, a pickle, a lumberjack, a hamburger and a hippie. But they all had something in common.
They all were soft, fuzzy, and friendly bunnies that were entered in the rabbits in costume competition at the Berrien County Youth Fair on Wednesday.