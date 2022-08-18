BERRIEN SPRINGS — They came as Rosie the Riveter, a baby in a onesie, a milkshake topping, the Statue of Liberty, a pickle, a lumberjack, a hamburger and a hippie. But they all had something in common.

They all were soft, fuzzy, and friendly bunnies that were entered in the rabbits in costume competition at the Berrien County Youth Fair on Wednesday.

220818-HP-youth-fair-rabbits3-photo.jpg

Destiny Prentice, 12, of Buchanan, and her rabbit Sapphire, front, are joined by Gemma Richards, 11, of Benton Harbor and Mimi, as they line up for the rabbit costume contest Wednesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
220818-HP-youth-fair-rabbits4-photo.jpg

Hanna Demeulenaere, 5, of Niles, talks to her rabbit Izzy during the rabbit costume contest Wednesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

