BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien County Youth Fair will hold its third fair food drive-thru by the end of the month.
The third drive-thru will be held over a three-day stretch from 3-7 p.m. on Aug. 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 30.
The event is cash only as everyone must stay in their vehicles while on the fairgrounds.
All cars must exit the grounds after ordering and receiving food. Food may not be consumed on the grounds, no walk-up orders are allowed, no pets are allowed on the grounds and smoking is prohibited on the grounds.
Patrons must enter Gate 3 along 4261 E. Shawnee Road.
Food vendors at this drive-thru will include:
- The Pretzel Wagon
- Wither’s Elephant Ears
- Colglazier’s Steak Tips
- Barbie’s Cookies
- Old World Taffy & Kettle Corn
- Fiske French Fries and Lemonade
- Snowba Bubble Tea
- Richie’s Place to Eat
- Two Buccaneers
- Hot Wisconsin Cheese
- Friends for Berrien Springs – Korn Dog Booth
The previous two events gave regular BCYF food vendors a chance for some summer income with most of their summer events being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The events also provided an income stream for the youth fair.
With more than 90 percent of the scheduled events canceled, all of the BCYF’s income from the drive-thru events will be used to cover fixed costs of the fairgrounds – including utilities, maintenance and essential staff – and to support the BCYF Association in 2021.
The fair, which was going to celebrate its 75th anniversary, will now be held on Aug. 16-21, 2021.
Rather than the full fair, this year from Aug. 15-23 will be the “Berrien County Showcase – Where Youth are Essential.” The event will allow exhibitors to show off their hard work in a different format, while still complying with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order. The fair was originally scheduled for Aug. 17-22.
For more information on the drive-thru, visit www.bcyf.org.