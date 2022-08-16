220816-HP-youth-fair-maze1-photo.jpg

Volunteer Phyllis Davis helps Kaiden Zilke, 4, and his brother, Mason Zilke, 6, of St. Joseph, navigate their way through the “A-Mazing” experience sponsored by the Berrien County Farm Bureau on Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN SPRINGS — A new Farm Bureau exhibit at the Berrien County Youth Fair is meant to a-maze and inform.

Visitors to the fairgrounds navigated their way through a hay bale maze in the Ag-Expo building on Monday.

220816-HP-youth-fair-maze2-photo.jpg

Isaiah Metz, 12, of Sodus, stops at a checkpoint while making his way through a maze of straw bales, part of the “A-Mazing” experience sponsored by the Berrien County Farm Bureau on Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
220816-HP-youth-fair-maze3-photo.jpg

Volunteer Phyllis Davis greets children at the “A-Mazing” experience sponsored by the Berrien County Farm Bureau on Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags