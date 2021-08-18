210818-HP-youth-fair-tshirt-contest1-photo.jpg

TOP: Anika Zappia, 8, of Lawton, celebrates a third-place finish in the 5-9 age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair. ABOVE: Emily Martinez, 19, of St. Joseph, finishes in first place in the 17-plus age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Kids and adults alike were slamming T-shirts onto the cement Tuesday in an effort to break up the icy lumps during The Herald-Palladium Frozen T-Shirt Contest at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

At least that’s what the three Elmer sisters from Berrien Springs did, who all placed in their age categories.

Emily Martinez, 19, of St. Joseph, finishes in first place in the 17-plus age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Children compete in the 10-12 age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.
Tyler Garofalo, of Bristol, Ind., finishes first in the 10-12 age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

