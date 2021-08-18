TOP: Anika Zappia, 8, of Lawton, celebrates a third-place finish in the 5-9 age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair. ABOVE: Emily Martinez, 19, of St. Joseph, finishes in first place in the 17-plus age category during the Frozen T-shirt Contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium, on Tuesday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
BERRIEN SPRINGS — Kids and adults alike were slamming T-shirts onto the cement Tuesday in an effort to break up the icy lumps during The Herald-Palladium Frozen T-Shirt Contest at the Berrien County Youth Fair.
At least that’s what the three Elmer sisters from Berrien Springs did, who all placed in their age categories.