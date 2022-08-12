BERRIEN SPRINGS — Award-winning country artist Granger Smith will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Berrien County Youth Fair grandstand.
Over the course of his career, Granger Smith has amassed a massive and rabid audience now known as “Yee Yee Nation” built through heavy touring and grassroots fan engagements. He now has a social media following exceeding 8.5 million and more than 1 billion online video views.
