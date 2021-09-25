210925-HP-andrews-university4-photo.jpg

A diverse selection of students from across the globe attend Andrews University in Berrien Springs. The college dining hall system is completely vegetarian.

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Most people associate college dining halls with the freshman 15, weight gain that comes with unhealthy options and endless buffets.

Andrews University, a Seventh-day Adventist school in Berrien Springs, is an exception.

