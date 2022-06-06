220607-HP-marty-rudlaff-q-and-a-photo.jpg

Marty Rudlaff served as the Grand Dillmeister during the 2021 Berrien Springs Pickle Festival.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Marty Rudlaff is kind of a big dill.

The Farm Bureau Insurance agent was elected to be last year's Grand Dillmeister of the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags