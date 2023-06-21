BERRIEN SPRINGS — New sensory and communication toolkits will go to police vehicles to assist officers interacting with those who are disabled.
Berrien RESA has worked with Michigan State Police at the Niles Post for months to develop and produce sensory and communication toolkits. The kits, which will be kept in police vehicles, include communication flip charts, headphones, sensory toys and other items traditionally used in the classroom to support students who have autism, emotional impairments or other disabilities.
The toolkits are one more resource for safety officials to use when supporting individuals who find themselves in anxiety-inducing situations or do not have the ability to vocalize their needs, a news release stated.
“For children with disabilities, hearing loud noises like sirens, witnessing accidents, being asked questions by an unfamiliar adult, or being injured can be extremely jarring,” said Tina Lawson, special education director for Berrien RESA, in a news release. “Having coping tools and a communication resource to help them share their needs is extremely important. Imagine if you were a young child who was lost and also did not have the physical ability to tell a police officer what was wrong. What would you do? How would you be able to share that you could not find your parents? The tools included in these kits would support this situation and allow the officer to be able to better define the child’s problem.”
While at school, students who receive special education services have a wide array of resources to support their needs. However, if they were to find themselves in a situation in the community where they were hurt, lost or needed help, those items may not be readily available, Lawson said.
“In the classroom, students have access to talking devices, Velcro story boards or pictures that they can point to explain to school staff if they are upset, hungry or if they don’t feel well,” Lawson said in the release. “They also have access to fidget items and sensory rooms that help sooth them when they are stressed, frustrated or angry. The tools help them regain control of their emotions and tell others what they want or need. However, when in the community, they may not have access to these items. Our goal is to provide materials that will promote communication – hopefully reducing fear and preventing situations from escalating.”
Available for all
The toolkits are designed to support community members. Any person having difficulty expressing their needs to state police can use the flip chart or, if they are sensitive to sound for example, wear the headphones.
“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to partner with Berrien RESA and their support to secure training and sensory kits for our troopers to utilize when interacting with members of the community with disabilities,” said F/Lt. Jeremy Carlisle, post commander of the Niles Post, in a statement.
The kits include:
Communication flip booklet with symbols, pictures and boards
Noise canceling headphones
Snake cube mini puzzle
Kush ball
Pop fidgets
Fidget slug
Emoji stickers
Pop tubes
Berrien RESA staff members Katy Foster, Melanie Wolf and Lindsey Langlois selected the items, as well as developed and published the communication flip booklets.
In addition to developing the kits, Berrien RESA provided training to all of the officers stationed at the Niles Post so they understood how to use the tools and why individuals may gravitate to certain sensory items.