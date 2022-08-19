220819-HP-youth-fair-pedal-pull1-photo.jpg

Gracie German, 3, of Berrien Springs, pushes for a few extra feet while competing in the pedal pull contest Thursday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BERRIEN SPRINGS — It was pedal to the metal time during the pedal pull contest on Thursday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

Sixty-five youth participated to shouts of encouragement from their family and friends.

A crowd gathers to cheer on Wesley Barfield, 3, of Berrien Springs, as he takes part in the pedal pull contest Thursday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Liam Quinty, 7, of Berrien Springs, takes part in the pedal pull contest Thursday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.
Bowen Phillips, 3, of Baroda, competes in the pedal pull contest Thursday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium