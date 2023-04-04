BERRIEN SPRINGS — The village of Berrien Springs, the Berrien County Historical Association and the Berrien Springs Community Library announced the third annual Pickle Festival on July 4 and its auxiliary events in June.
Three weeks of Pickle Festival activities will kick off the weekend of June 17, a news release stated. The Pickle Fest Preview Weekend will begin with the crowning of the 2023 Pickle Festival Royalty.
The coronation ceremony will be held at The History Center at Courthouse Square at 6 p.m. June 17, where a new miss, princess and prince will be crowned. Pageant registration opens May 1 and will be available on the historical association’s website at berrienhistory.org. For more information about the pageant, including contestant requirements, email Rhiannon Cizon at rcizon@berrienhistory.org.
On June 18, participants can take on the In a Pickle 5K Run and Walk. Early bird registration is now open at runsignup.com.
All registrations receive a T-shirt and a finisher’s medal. Questions regarding the 5K should be directed to Kelly Ewalt at the Berrien Springs Village Hall. Early bird pricing ends on May 13 and pre-registration ends on June 16.
Leading up to the third annual festival will be the Pickle Fest Scavenger Hunt from June 26 to July 1. All week, pickle fans are invited to visit participating businesses to search for a series of hidden pickle logos. Participants can pick up their scavenger hunt sheet at the Berrien Springs Village Hall, the History Center at Courthouse Square, and the Berrien Springs Community Library starting June 20.
Completed forms must be returned to any of those three locations by 4 p.m. July 1. All completed and correct forms will be entered to win a special Pickle Festival prize and announced during the Pickle Festival.
The Pickle Festival will be held at the History Center at Courthouse Square and the Berrien Springs Community Library in Berrien Springs on July 4, beginning at 11 a.m. This year’s event will see the return of Vendor Alley, the Pickle Fling, the Big Wheel races, old fashioned pickle games, the pickle-decorating contest and the Pickled Piper Tasting Room.
New this year will be a sweet relish eating contest and a dunk tank with proceeds going to Backpacks 4 Berrien. The schedule of events and further details will be made available the beginning of June.
The Pickle Festival committee continues to look for sponsors and vendors for the event. Crafts, food and artisan vendors are welcome to apply. Interested parties should reach out to Kelly Ewalt at the village of Berrien Springs.
For additional details, including an updated schedule of events, visit the Berrien Springs Pickle Festival’s Facebook page.