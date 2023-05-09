BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department has named the 42-year-old woman who went missing after entering the St. Joseph River.
As of Tuesday, search efforts are ongoing.
Shirani Simpson, 42, of Berrien Springs was identified on Tuesday. Police were called to the St. Joseph River near Dairy Road in Berrien Springs at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday with a report of a missing woman who was in the water.
Early investigations showed Simpson had been in the area with her children. She entered the water after she noticed her 8-year-old son struggling.
The Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Fire Department rescue boat found the 8-year-old on an island in the river. He was treated at Corewell Health South and released.
Simpson remains missing.