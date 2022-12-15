NILES — None of the winners changed after Tuesday’s recount of three Berrien County elections from Nov. 8, according to Election Administrator Adam Grenon.
Twelve precincts were involved in the recount for seats on the Coloma school board, Buchanan City Commission and the Berrien Springs Village Council.
Berrien County election officials spent about 14 hours counting ballots after one of the precincts had to be counted again, due to tally numbers not matching.
In Berrien Springs, Trustee Sandra Swartz asked for a recount after she lost her seat by two votes.
Monroe Lemay asked for a recount after she missed winning a seat on the Buchanan City Commission by one vote.
In the race for a seat on the Coloma school board, Deb Frank requested a recount after she didn’t gain a seat by 15 votes.
Statewide recount
Today, local election officials are taking part in the partial statewide recount looking at Proposal 2, which expanded voting rights, and Proposal 3, which put the right to reproductive freedom, including abortions, in the Michigan Constitution.
Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler told county commissioners last week that the statewide recount will include Bridgman and the townships of Chikaming, Royalton and St. Joseph.
She said they are partnering with Allegan, Ottawa and Barry counties, with the recount starting at 10 a.m. at the Griswold Auditorium in Allegan.