BERRIEN SPRINGS — Michigan State Police have released the names of two people who died in a crash earlier this week.
MSP Public Information officer Lt. DuWayne Robinson said the people who died are Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, and Dolores Downey, 80, of Niles. He said police have confirmed Jeffrey Downey was driving the vehicle and Dolores Downey was a passenger.
Robinson said police believe the two are related, but he does not yet know what the relationship was.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on M-139 near Scherr Road in Berrien Township.
Police said a preliminary investigation found the vehicle was traveling south on M-139 when the driver lost control, ran off the road and crashed into a tree. Both occupants were wearing seat belts, Robinson said.
State troopers were assisted at the scene by the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the Pipestone-Berrien-Eau Claire Fire Department and Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Service.