BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Veggie Van is making its way throughout Berrien County and will make a stop in Berrien Springs on July 19.
The mobile farmer’s market will offer free, locally grown, top-quality, healthy fruits and vegetables and nutrition information from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University Medical Center, 9045 Garland Ave., Berrien Springs. The event will be held drive-through style and participants should remain in their car to ensure proper social distancing. A total of 100 bags will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.