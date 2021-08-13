- In an effort to keep a large volume of traffic off the local detour route, Berrien County officials and MDOT are asking folks traveling to and from the Berrien County Youth Fair to avoid M-139 north of Berrien Springs at the area of the closure. A recommended alternate route for fair traffic is using U.S. 31 and Napier Avenue, although drivers are welcome to find other safe and efficient alternate routes as permitted by law.
- Catch daily entertainment on the Al Barbott Memorial Stage in the mall area.
- Wear a ride wristband and enjoy unlimited carnival rides. The cost of a wristband is $22 each Tuesday through Thursday and $25 each Friday and Saturday. Wristbands may be purchased at the rides ticket office during the Fair, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The minimum height requirement for rides is 36 inches.
- Tuesday is Kids Day, where all children through high school students get in the gates free.
- Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations are available throughout the fairgrounds. Visitors are encouraged to wash their hands often, especially after visiting animal exhibits.
- Help save a life by stopping at the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Youth Memorial Building.
- Recycle plastic bottles and cans by placing them in specially marked containers located throughout the fairgrounds.
- Sponsored by Country Heritage Credit Union, there will be golf carts providing a shuttle service from various points throughout the fairgrounds to assist fair visitors. Shuttles will stop at designated locations, which will be marked with a sign, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Admission gates close daily at 10 p.m.
- The best pie bakers in the country will showcase their talent with local Southwest Michigan fruit at noon on Saturday. Registration is required.
