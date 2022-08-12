220812-HP-youth-fair-tshirt-contest-photo.jpg

Anika Zappia of Lawton celebrates a third place finish in the 5-9 years old category during the frozen t-shirt contest, sponsored by The Herald-Palladium during last year’s Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

 Don Campbell / HP file photo
  • The Berrien County Youth Fair enforces a no smoking policy. There is no smoking allowed on the fairgrounds except in designated parking lots.
  • In addition, use of or possession of hemp, CBD oil, cannabis (marijuana) or related products and paraphernalia is forbidden on the fairgrounds.
  • Catch daily entertainment on the Al Barbott Memorial Stage in the mall area.
  • For health and safety, no food, drink, pacifiers or toys are allowed in animal areas. Hand-washing is encouraged when leaving an animal barn.
  • Recycle plastic bottles and cans by placing them in specially marked containers located throughout the fairgrounds.
  • Wristbands may be purchased at the rides ticket office during the Fair, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The minimum height requirement for rides is 36 inches.
  • Tuesday is Kids Day, where all children through high school students get in the gates free.
  • Help save a life by stopping at the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Youth Memorial Building.