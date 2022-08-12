- The Berrien County Youth Fair enforces a no smoking policy. There is no smoking allowed on the fairgrounds except in designated parking lots.
- In addition, use of or possession of hemp, CBD oil, cannabis (marijuana) or related products and paraphernalia is forbidden on the fairgrounds.
- Catch daily entertainment on the Al Barbott Memorial Stage in the mall area.
- For health and safety, no food, drink, pacifiers or toys are allowed in animal areas. Hand-washing is encouraged when leaving an animal barn.
- Recycle plastic bottles and cans by placing them in specially marked containers located throughout the fairgrounds.
- Wristbands may be purchased at the rides ticket office during the Fair, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. The minimum height requirement for rides is 36 inches.
- Tuesday is Kids Day, where all children through high school students get in the gates free.
- Help save a life by stopping at the Versiti Blood Center of Michigan blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday in the Youth Memorial Building.
