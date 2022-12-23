BERRIEN SPRINGS — This weekend’s chilly conditions has most Southwest Michiganders hunkering inside.
But area wine grape growers are venturing out to take advantage of the freezing temperatures.
Workers at Domaine Berrien Cellars in Berrien Springs and other local wineries will wake up early Friday to pick and press frozen grapes. The result? A sweet, syrupy dessert wine that only a few growing regions can produce, called “ice wine.”
“As grapes freeze and lose moisture, they shrivel and become concentrated in sugar and flavor,” said Amy Birk, winemaker and operations manager at Domaine Berrien Cellars.
To achieve the perfect grape, growers need a day or so of temperatures below freezing, then a sudden drop. The ideal temperature for picking is a balmy 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Workers will go out for an hour at a time, pick only what one press load can handle and press the grapes outside, so they remain frozen.
“You can only produce this if the weather conditions are just right,” said Mike Reinke, viticulture specialist at the Michigan State University Extension.
Typically, wine grapes have a sugar content of about 22 percent. Ice wine uses grapes with sugar contents of between 50 and 55 percent. The high sugar content kills off yeast during fermentation, so the wine itself has a low alcohol percentage in addition to high amounts of sugar. The consistency is like maple syrup, Birk said.
“You only drink small quantities of it at a time,” she said.
Domaine Berrien uses the Cabernet Franc variety for ice wine production, a rarity as most wine growers use white grapes. These grapes will be bottled in June or July of 2023.
This year, 12 Corners Vineyards will not make ice wine, because of an excess of the product in their cellars, said Glen Greiffendorf, winemaker and production manager. The Benton Township winery uses Vidal Blanc to make their ice wines, and Greiffendorf compared the flavors to candied apricot and apple pie.
“The acids are stronger. The flavors are stronger,” he said.
Keeping fruit on the vine into the winter is stressful for the plant, Birk said, as it forces the vines to expend energy they would prefer to conserve. As a result, wineries make ice wine on a rare basis to avoid straining their vines. The last time Domaine Berrien Cellars harvested and made ice wine was 2017.
“We don’t want to overstress our vines too much,” she said.
Because of the demanding conditions, only a few regions can produce ice wine. Canada, particularly around Niagara Falls, is known for it, and Michigan is as well.
“Michigan is one of the few places you can really do it well,” Reinke said.