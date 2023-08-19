BERRIEN SPRINGS — Megan Brunke is no stranger to winning at the Berrien County Youth Fair.

On Friday, the 16-year-old from Eau Claire won Grand Champion Market Steer for the fifth time in her 12th year participating in the fair.

230819-HP-youth-fair-large-animal-auction2-photo.jpg

Jakob Rehmel, 13, of Buchanan, shows a 1,455-pound Reserve Champion Hereford Market Steer during the large animal auction Friday at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

