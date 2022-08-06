Keana Smith, 13, competes in a cup of water passing contest Friday during the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan second annual Unity Day held at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman. About 400 Boys & Girls Club members gathered for an afternoon of events designed to support and nurture youth.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Akeem Perry, 11, takes a turn on the obstacle course Friday during the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan second annual Unity Day held at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Kalli Hall, 8, plays with bubbles Friday during the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan second annual Unity Day held at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Kids pose for pictures Friday during the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan second annual Unity Day held at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman.