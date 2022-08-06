BRIDGMAN — They ran, they jumped rope, they played basketball, they painted their faces and showed off their talents.

They learned that physical activity is an integral part of a healthy lifestyle. But perhaps most importantly, they had fun and made new friends.

220806-HP-unity-day2-photo.jpg

Skye Williams, 9, joins a tug-of-war-team Friday during the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan second annual Unity Day held at F.C. Reed Middle School in Bridgman.

